Posted on by

Delaware County Property Transfers


10087 Juliana Circle, Powell; Wrenn Jr., Charles P. & Patricia L. to Falvo, Julia Davies; $268,500.

356 Vista Ridge Drive, Delaware; Brouman, Daniel C. & Creger, Lauren E. to Clever, Clayton D.; $315,000.

405 Highmeadows Village Drive, Powell; King B Realty LLC to Thomas, Rebecca S.; $213,000.

8349 Hickory Avenue, Galena; Barber, Ronald E. to Barber, Ronald E.; $115,000.

State Route 257, Ostrander; Amity Carter Ltd. to Snyder, John T. & Brianna A.; $100,000.

8349 Hickory Avenue, Galena; Barber, Ronald E. to Roshon, Theodore J.; $115,000.

8135 Hillingdon Drive, Powell; Raymond, Paula B. & Raymond, Scott to Hart, John Woodward & Heasley Hart, Rebecca; $357,000.

1545 State Route 61, Sunbury; Hoover, Christoher B. Trustee to Glass, Richard P.; $78,500.

Polaris Parkway, Westerville; Westar Paramount LLC to Welltower Inc.; $2,565,000.

10001 Covan Drive, Westerville; Hetrick, Larry Anita M. to Shelby, Christopher A. & Jessica A.; $513,000.

4683 Hyatts Road, Delaware; Byrne, Jaime K. to Scott, Tammy G. & Charles W. Jr.; $235,000.

1558 Hanover Road, Delaware; Roark, Jarrod E. & Abigail M. to Herning, Barton C. & Lori A.; $425,000.

4639 McAlister Place, Westerville; National Residential Nominee Services to Genter, Roland E. & Francesca; $387,500.

200 Sonoma Drive, Delaware; Hager, Nicolas B. & Angela M. to Miller, Douglas B. & Hoffman, Ashley R.; $208,000.

Ford Road, Delaware; Blackston, Sharon M. to Malone, Daniel K.; $135,000.

3382 Westbrook Place, Lewis Center; Bob Webb Ravines at McCammon Chase LLC to Chrissinger, Karen J. & Keith A.; $760,000.

2626 Carmel, Lewis Center; Bragg, William to Kocur, Stephen & Joan; $337,000.

2804 Greeley Court, Lewis Center; Bushman, Brad J. & Stafford, Tamara R. to Anders, Bernard W. & Erica; $472,000.

8751 Craigston Court, Dublin; Sterling, Dalton & Nancy S. to Guinn, Kelly R.; $238849.

8281 Flagg View Drive, Powell; Pal, Shirshendu & Lipika to Jauregui, Adam & Mary Jean; $393,000.

238 Harvard Loop, Delaware; Albuja, Marco R. & Banegas, Esperanza to Kolasinski, Joshua & Deliah; $219,000.

5643 Lake Shore Avenue, Westerville; Strang, Gregory M. & Stephanie D. to Hudnall, Todd Edward; $420,000.

State Route 257, Ostrander; Holly, Richard A. & Teresa D. to Siano, Salvatore; $525,000.

3046 Royal Dornoch Circle, Delaware; Waldron, Linda to Botamer, Steven A. & Stephanie; $213,900.

778 Middlebury Way, Powell; Deskins, Gary L. & Lezlie A. to Pappas, Michael J. & Brandi J.; $260,000.

13485 Bevelheimer Road, Westerville; Baker, Eric C. & Kim to Backus, Harold; $219,000.

189 Brindle Road, Ostrander; White, Elizabeth A. to Starfall LLC; $105,200.

5445 Slater Ridge, Westerville; Rieser, Kelly A. Trustee to Munsey, William F. & Danna D.; $475,000.

4215 Sighthill Avenue, Powell; Larosa, Kimberlee & Ochner, Daniel to Tuttle, Cynthia; $264,000.

7680 Paradisio Drive, Galena; Vinmar Investment Limited to NVR Inc.; $95,000.

115 Glen Mawr Circle, Delaware; Glenross LLC to Moore, Thomas W. & Judith H.; $375,223.

8626 Fernbrook Drive, Lewis Center; Nakamura, Yuri & Melendez, William to Teague, Nicole & Bryan K.; $243,000.

10 Glen Mawr Circle, Delaware; Glenross LLC to Swisher, Ingrid; $314,340.

5338 Plumb Road, Galena; Geissman, Brian D. & Blausey, Kristi R. to Jones, Brandon L. & Stephanie T.; $500,000.

147 Ellicot Road, Delaware; Westport Homes Inc. to Mayhill, Nicholas R. & Jill A.; $322,773.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

6:00 am |    

Berkshire dedicates new park

Berkshire dedicates new park
6:00 am |    

Merchants Building, Coliseum full of activity

Merchants Building, Coliseum full of activity
4:00 pm |    

Should states ban abortions when Down syndrome is diagnosed?

Should states ban abortions when Down syndrome is diagnosed?