Delaware County Property Transfers

10087 Juliana Circle, Powell; Wrenn Jr., Charles P. & Patricia L. to Falvo, Julia Davies; $268,500.
356 Vista Ridge Drive, Delaware; Brouman, Daniel C. & Creger, Lauren E. to Clever, Clayton D.; $315,000.
405 Highmeadows Village Drive, Powell; King B Realty LLC to Thomas, Rebecca S.; $213,000.
8349 Hickory Avenue, Galena; Barber, Ronald E. to Barber, Ronald E.; $115,000.
State Route 257, Ostrander; Amity Carter Ltd. to Snyder, John T. & Brianna A.; $100,000.
8349 Hickory Avenue, Galena; Barber, Ronald E. to Roshon, Theodore J.; $115,000.
8135 Hillingdon Drive, Powell; Raymond, Paula B. & Raymond, Scott to Hart, John Woodward & Heasley Hart, Rebecca; $357,000.
1545 State Route 61, Sunbury; Hoover, Christoher B. Trustee to Glass, Richard P.; $78,500.
Polaris Parkway, Westerville; Westar Paramount LLC to Welltower Inc.; $2,565,000.
10001 Covan Drive, Westerville; Hetrick, Larry Anita M. to Shelby, Christopher A. & Jessica A.; $513,000.
4683 Hyatts Road, Delaware; Byrne, Jaime K. to Scott, Tammy G. & Charles W. Jr.; $235,000.
1558 Hanover Road, Delaware; Roark, Jarrod E. & Abigail M. to Herning, Barton C. & Lori A.; $425,000.
4639 McAlister Place, Westerville; National Residential Nominee Services to Genter, Roland E. & Francesca; $387,500.
200 Sonoma Drive, Delaware; Hager, Nicolas B. & Angela M. to Miller, Douglas B. & Hoffman, Ashley R.; $208,000.
Ford Road, Delaware; Blackston, Sharon M. to Malone, Daniel K.; $135,000.
3382 Westbrook Place, Lewis Center; Bob Webb Ravines at McCammon Chase LLC to Chrissinger, Karen J. & Keith A.; $760,000.
2626 Carmel, Lewis Center; Bragg, William to Kocur, Stephen & Joan; $337,000.
2804 Greeley Court, Lewis Center; Bushman, Brad J. & Stafford, Tamara R. to Anders, Bernard W. & Erica; $472,000.
8751 Craigston Court, Dublin; Sterling, Dalton & Nancy S. to Guinn, Kelly R.; $238849.
8281 Flagg View Drive, Powell; Pal, Shirshendu & Lipika to Jauregui, Adam & Mary Jean; $393,000.
238 Harvard Loop, Delaware; Albuja, Marco R. & Banegas, Esperanza to Kolasinski, Joshua & Deliah; $219,000.
5643 Lake Shore Avenue, Westerville; Strang, Gregory M. & Stephanie D. to Hudnall, Todd Edward; $420,000.
State Route 257, Ostrander; Holly, Richard A. & Teresa D. to Siano, Salvatore; $525,000.
3046 Royal Dornoch Circle, Delaware; Waldron, Linda to Botamer, Steven A. & Stephanie; $213,900.
778 Middlebury Way, Powell; Deskins, Gary L. & Lezlie A. to Pappas, Michael J. & Brandi J.; $260,000.
13485 Bevelheimer Road, Westerville; Baker, Eric C. & Kim to Backus, Harold; $219,000.
189 Brindle Road, Ostrander; White, Elizabeth A. to Starfall LLC; $105,200.
5445 Slater Ridge, Westerville; Rieser, Kelly A. Trustee to Munsey, William F. & Danna D.; $475,000.
4215 Sighthill Avenue, Powell; Larosa, Kimberlee & Ochner, Daniel to Tuttle, Cynthia; $264,000.
7680 Paradisio Drive, Galena; Vinmar Investment Limited to NVR Inc.; $95,000.
115 Glen Mawr Circle, Delaware; Glenross LLC to Moore, Thomas W. & Judith H.; $375,223.
8626 Fernbrook Drive, Lewis Center; Nakamura, Yuri & Melendez, William to Teague, Nicole & Bryan K.; $243,000.
10 Glen Mawr Circle, Delaware; Glenross LLC to Swisher, Ingrid; $314,340.
5338 Plumb Road, Galena; Geissman, Brian D. & Blausey, Kristi R. to Jones, Brandon L. & Stephanie T.; $500,000.
147 Ellicot Road, Delaware; Westport Homes Inc. to Mayhill, Nicholas R. & Jill A.; $322,773.