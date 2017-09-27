Witches Night Out fundraiser returns to Leeds Farm

Leeds Farm will host the fourth annual Witches Night Out on Thursday, Oct. 5 from 6 to 8:30 pm.

The event is ladies-night-out at Leeds Farm with 100 percent of ticket sales benefiting the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer initiatives. Attendees are encouraged to wear witch costumes, hats, or other bewitching attire.

“I am living proof that research saves lives,” said Christy Leeds, co-owner of Leeds Farm. “I’m personally thankful to be able to do my part to support breast cancer research. The entire Leeds Farm staff is looking forward to this special girls’ night out for a cause that’s important to everyone.”

All of Leeds Farm’s activities including the pumpkin jumps, zip lines, pedal carts, rolling tubes, combine slide, mountain slides, hayrides, paintball on the porch will be open.

This year, Leeds Farm will feature four Central Ohio wineries and members of the Ohio Wine Producers Association to serve guests. Participating wineries serving locally produced wines include Bokes Creek Winery, Buckeye Winery, Camelot Cellars Winery, and Soine Vineyards. Admission tickets include one glass of wine. Additional glasses can be purchased at the event. Unopened bottles of wine can be purchased from the wineries to take home.

Throughout the event, attendees collect raffle tickets at each farm activity they visit. Guests then choose to enter their tickets in the drawing for 25 gift baskets, each with a value of approximately $200. All proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer fund. The first three Witches Night Out events generated $29,924 in donations for Making Strides.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at www.leedsfarm.com/witchesnightout.php or Richwood Bank offices in Delaware, Marysville, Richwood, and Plain City.

For information, contact Sherry Fisher at 740-225-3256 or sherryfisher99@gmail.com.

In the case of inclement weather, the event rain date will be Thursday, Oct. 12.