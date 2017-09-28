What’s Happening in Delaware County?

Powell Oktoberfest starts Friday

Powell Oktoberfest is planned for Friday, Sept. 29 and Saturday, Sept. 30 at Village Green Park, 47 Hall Street. The festival is open from 6 to 11 p.m. on Sept. 29, and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sept. 30. Friday night activities feature an Ohio craft beer, wine and cheese tasting event. German food, beer, wine, cornhole tournaments, and live music can be enjoyed on Saturday. Powell Oktoberfest is hosted by the Olentangy Rotary Club. For information, visit www.powelloktoberfest.com.

Library book sale this weekend

The Friends of the Delaware County District Library Bargain Book Sale is scheduled for Sept. 29 through Oct. 1 at the Delaware Main Branch, 88 Winter St., Delaware. The sale will be held in the garage behind the library. Following is the schedule: Friday, Sept. 29, 5 to 8 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 30, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 1, noon to 3 p.m. Bring a Friends of the Library bag and fill it with books for $8. Buy a Friends bag and fill it with books for $12. Credit cards will be accepted. All proceeds benefit the Delaware County Library.

Fall festival at Delaware State Park

The Delaware State Park Fall Festival and Campout is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 29 and Saturday, Sept. 30. Activities include movies, costume judging, site decoration contest, hay rides, and trick-or-treat. For information, visit parks.ohiodnr.gov/delaware or call 740-363-4561. The park is located at 5202 U.S. 23 North, Delaware.

World Communion Sunday at Zion UCC

G. Scott Miller will share experiences from his recent extensive world travels during the 10 a.m. service on Sunday, Oct. 1 at Zion United Church of Christ, 51 W. Central Ave. The occasion is World Communion Sunday, with the emphasis being the unity of humanity as children of God across the globe.

In his travels with members of his family over eight months, Miller spent time in Nepal, India, Thailand, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam, and South Korea.

Parking is available west of the church. A handicapped accessible elevator is located at the entrance to the church near the parking lot.

Meet Your Neighbor Night on Sunday

Central Community Baptist Church is hosting “Meet Your Neighbor Night” at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1. The event will be held at All Occasions Catering, 6989 Waldo-Delaware Road, Waldo. Choirs from area churches, quartets, and a dulcimer group will perform. Holy Communion will be offered. Light refreshments will be served.

PERI #36 meets Monday

Public Employee Retirees Inc.’s Delaware Chapter #36 will meet at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 2 at SourcePoint, 800 Cheshire Road, Delaware. A representative from Connections will be the guest speaker. PERI District Representative Bonnie Mitchell will attend. Election of vice president and treasurer conducted. Complete COLA survey and return to OPERS. For information, contact Bill Friend at 740-369-2802.

Candidates Night forum is Tuesday

The Delaware County League of Women Voters will host a Candidates Night at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at the North Orange Park Community Room, 7560 Gooding Boulevard, Delaware. Candidates for contested races have been invited. There will be discussion of local and state ballot issues.

Ministerial Association meets next Wednesday

Delaware Police Chief Bruce Pijanowski will discuss the Delaware Coalition at the next Delaware Ministerial Association meeting. The association will meet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at the Ohio Wesleyan University Hamilton Williams Campus Center room near Chaplain office. For information, contact the group secretary at mcorroto@andrews.org.

First Friday returns Oct. 6

Main Street Delaware’s October First Friday will highlight fire safety. Local fire trucks will be displayed in downtown Delaware. Live burn and rescue demonstrations will be conducted. The Strand Theatre will host after-hours trivia competition at 9:30 p.m. The Strand will show the classic Christmas film “Die Hard” at 10 p.m. Admission to the trivia competition is free. Film tickets cost $5 each. For information, visit www.mainstreetdelaware.com.

Pumpkin Palooza at Warrensburg UMC

Pumpkin Palooza is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6 at Warrensburg United Methodist Church, 1025 State Route 257 between U.S. 36 and State Route 37. Entertainment will be provided by the M.E.E.K. Quartet. Refreshments that feature all things pumpkin.