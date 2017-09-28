Delaware County Property Transfers

356 Brets Lane, Lewis Center; NVR Inc. to Baijal, Rahul & Bhasin, Priya; $322,050.
1300 Burnt Pond Road, Ostrander; Rish, Jason A. & Stephine R. to McIntyre, Roger II & Rhonda; $252,000.
659 Wintergreen Way, Lewis Center; Olentangy Crossing LLC to Sander, Joshua A. & Ashley M.; $228,395.
141 Ellicot Road, Delaware; Medrock LLC to: NVR Inc.; $45,300.
221 Bartlett Street, Delaware; Sanborn, Teresa A. to Maynard, Patty A.; $139,500.
405 Linwood Street, Delaware; Gourley, Daniel F. III & Rachael M. to Fowler, Chad & Kelly; $255,000.
372 Zion Drive, Powell; Hart, Diana K. to Doetsch, Ehtan Herbert & Estes, Holly Marie; $300,000.
7601 Talavera Drive, Galena; Vinmar Investment Limited to NVR Inc.; $95,000.
5699 Whispering Ridge Drive, Galena; Kennedy, Matthew & Melanie to Gibson, Brian S.; $455,000.
324 Waterside Drive, Delaware; Morris, Robert A. & Karen L. to Hise, Ronald L. & Patricia A.; $212,000.
3106 S. County Line Road, Johnstown; Starfall LLC to Galbraith, Tonya Marie; $132,000.
6575 Valley Oak Drive, Powell; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Wrentmore, Kyle & Kimberly; $315,210.
10067 Archer Lane, Dublin; Sharp, Rodney & Jennifer to Keeler, Keith W. & Wendy A. Trustees; $650,000.
123 Julianne Circle, Delaware; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Mrazek, Chad Michael & Vanessa Michelle; $316,639.
145 Saffron Drive, Sunbury; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Prenger, Michelle M. & Kevin; $406,445.
6536 Falling Meadows Drive, Galena; Gillum, Scott & Tara L. to Stanton, Brandi M. & Joseph; $397,000.
6565 Timber Valley Drive, Powell; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Francis, Dustin Adam & Brittany Nicole; $363,751.
911 Rooks Circle, Sunbury; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Hensley, Stephen & Virginia; $321,140.
198 N. Sandusky Street, Delaware; Fremont Enterprises Ltd. to Whiteside, Terry L.; $60,000.
5288 Louden Drive, Lewis Center; MI Homes of Central Ohio LLC to Puetz, Andrew E. & Amber H.; $451,400.
4805 Wilson Road, Sunbury; Franta Mobile Home Parks LLC to Flesher, Evangeline M.; $209,000.
492 Rutherford Avenue, Delaware; Miller, Heidi L. & Kevin D. to Merz, Andrew; $164,250.
6322 Scioto Chase Boulevard, Powell; Cellar, Karen J. & Kim D. to Kontely, Kenneth Frank & Catherine; $350,000.
1765 Gingerfield Way, Sunbury; Northstar Residential Development LLC to Fischer Homes Columbus LP; $85,000.