POLICE BLOTTER

Delaware police report:

• A vehicle was stopped for speeding and expired plates around 5:19 a.m. on Monday in the area of 1000 U.S. 23. The driver was found to be in possession of marijuana and cited for possession.

• Sterling silver antiques were reported stolen Monday afternoon from Sandusky Street Antiques on North Sandusky Street. An investigation is ongoing.

• Gold rings were reported stolen Monday afternoon from Delaware Antique Mall. An investigation is ongoing.

Powell police report:

• Diamond earrings were reported stolen Monday afternoon from a home on Blue Water Court. An investigation is ongoing.