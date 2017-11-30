POLICE BLOTTER

Delaware County sheriff’s deputies report:

• A man living on Coldharbor Court in Lewis Center contacted deputies on Friday to report that someone had stolen a saw, compressor, took kit, and nail guns from his truck overnight. The total value of the tools is estimated at $2,400.

• A tourist from Iowa reported Friday that someone stole a house key and $1,400 in cash from their vehicle while it was parked on Cold Harbor Boulevard in Lewis Center.

• Several mailboxes in the area of 3660 E. Powell Road were destroyed Sunday after a vehicle went off the road and drove through them. The driver fled the scene, but deputies determined the vehicle was a black Ford. An investigation is still ongoing.