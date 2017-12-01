POLICE BLOTTER

Delaware police report:

• A resident on West William Street contacted police on Tuesday morning to report his work van was damaged. Police reported that sometime overnight a window was broken. Nothing was reported stolen from the van. A report was taken and an investigation is pending.

• Employees at Goodwill called police on Wednesday afternoon to report that two individuals walked out of the store with shopping carts containing miscellaneous clothes. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.

• A man came to the police department lobby on Tuesday morning and told officers he was suicidal. He was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital for a behavioral health evaluation.