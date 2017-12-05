Get creative for a good cause with The Alpha Group

If you’re looking to add a little color and fun to your week, the folks at The Alpha Group of Delaware County, Inc. just might have your ticket to a good time — for a good cause.

For the second year, the organization that serves area residents with disabilities is hosting a Paint Night fundraiser. Director of Marketing and Communications Sheila Thomas said the event is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 7 at the Delaware office, located at 1000 Alpha Drive.

“Last year we launched it at Canvas Creations for You; the studio is right off Sandusky Street in Delaware,” Thomas said. “Since it was our first year, we thought we’d invite board members, staff, and parents, of course, of the members that we serve.”

An Alpha Group board member put forth the idea of moving the fundraiser to the agency’s building, mainly because of the larger space it affords as well as the chance to offer tours of the facility to attendees.

“I just thought it was a great idea,” Thomas said. “It’s a great way to engage the community. I’ve invited some of the transition coordinators at the local schools and had them share it on their Facebook pages and with families of individuals with disabilities. We hope to draw more people inquiring about our services as well as people that just want to have fun to support a good cause.”

Thomas said tours of the facility will be offered beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. Painting will be conducted from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Admission is $35. All proceeds will benefit programming offered by The Alpha Group. Admission includes drinks, snacks, and all painting supplies.

Thomas noted that The Alpha Group continues to expand the services it offers for individuals with disabilities in Delaware County.

“We’ve added supportive living as a new service in 2015,” she said. “Our transportation continues to grow. We just added another new vehicle for our Westerville location this year.”

Alpha Group board members and staff members will be in attendance to answer questions that anyone has about the services offered by the organization.

In addition to its Delaware and Westerville locations, The Alpha Group has a facility in Lewis Center. According to Thomas, another location will added in the coming year.

“We have plans in 2018 to open another satellite office location,” she said. “That will probably be in southern Delaware County.”

The Alpha Group was established in 1970, known originally as the Delaware County Sheltered Workshop. In 1980, the non-profit organization changed its name to Alpha Industries. The name was then changed to The Alpha Group of Delaware, Inc. in 1989.

For information about The Alpha Group, go to www.alphagroup.net.

