POLICE BLOTTER

Delaware police report:

• Police responded to an address in the 300 block of Hearthstone Drive on Monday around 5 a.m. after a suspicious vehicle was reported. Officers made contact with the occupants of the car and located a small amount of marijuana in the vehicle. A 19-year-old woman was charged with possession of marijuana.

• A theft report was taken at Dollar General on London Road on Monday evening after it was reported that two suspects stole merchandise. Police located the pair, a 23-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man, and charged them with theft.