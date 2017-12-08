Posted on by

POLICE BLOTTER


Delaware police report:

• Eyeglass frames were reported stolen from a store in the first block of North Sandusky Street on Wednesday morning. Police learned an unidentified woman entered the store and left with a $400 pair of Gucci frames.

• A Chromebook, Bluetooth speaker, and backpack were reported stolen from a home on West William Street on Wednesday afternoon. An investigation is pending.

• An officer took a report of felony theft at an address on Westland Way on Wednesday after it was reported that two safes, a dolly, and $600 worth of pennies were stolen in the last two months. The case is under investigation.

• A woman living on Rheem Street reported that an employee of hers took a box truck and refused to return it. The investigation is ongoing.

