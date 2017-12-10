Write to The Gazette: Letters to the editor policy

The Delaware Gazette welcomes letters to the editor about public interest issues. Discourse and debate are hallmarks of a democracy.

Letters must be emailed to delnews@aimmediamidwest.com. We no longer accept handwritten or typed letters.

All letters must include the writer’s name, address and daytime phone number. The Gazette may call the number to verify authorship of the letter. Anonymous letters, form letters and letters over 500 words or those without a phone number will not be published.

In addition, letters that consist of personal attacks on another letter writer or contain profanity will not be published. Please be civil.

The Gazette reserves the right to condense and correct letters without altering intent. All letters become the property of The Gazette.