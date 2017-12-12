Police: Missing Delaware woman found safe

City of Delaware Police reported Tuesday morning that they had made contact with a local woman who was reported missing last week.

Mackenzie Rae Turner, 21, of Delaware, was reported safe, according to police who spoke with her.

“We’ve had contact with her and she has reached out to her family,” said City of Delaware Police Captain Adam Moore. “At this point, she’s indicated she was out of town of her own will and was never in danger. Turner has indicated this was a misunderstanding of circumstances.”

Moore said police will follow up with Turner, but he stated that there is no indication of any criminal activity and there will not be any charges filed related to this incident.

Police reported on the department’s Facebook page on Sunday that Turner was reported missing by her family, who said she was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 7. Police shared a photo of Turner and were asking anyone with any information to contact them.

On Monday, the police shared a photo of another woman whom they believed was traveling with Turner. Police said the photo was taken several days ago at a gas station in Portsmouth, Ohio.

