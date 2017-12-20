POLICE BLOTTER

Delaware police report:

• Gift cards and $100 in cash were reported stolen from a student at Hayes High School. An investigation is ongoing.

• A theft by deception report was taken Monday afternoon at Hamburger Inn after a person used a counterfeit $100 bill to buy food. An investigation is ongoing.

• Officers responded to a home in the 100 block of West Harrison Street on Tuesday around 3:15 a.m. after it was reported that a 57-year-old man was reportedly overdosing in the bathroom. Police found the man passed out with drug abuse instruments and paraphernalia at his feet. He was taken to the hospital by medics and later charged with possession of drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia.