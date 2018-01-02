Noontime Recital Series welcomes organist Alex Armstrong

The First Thursday Noontime Recital Series sponsored by Asbury United Methodist Church will feature organist Alex Armstrong performing on Thursday, Jan. 4, at 12:15 p.m.

Armstrong is currently completing his graduate study in organ performance at the University of Oklahoma. A native of Bellville, Ohio, he began his organ studies at the Asbury Organ Academy at Asbury United Methodist Church, under the direction of Sally Casto.

Armstrong did his undergraduate work at Ohio Wesleyan University with professors Robert Griffith and Jason Keefer. While at OWU, he served as junior choir accompanist at Asbury and as organist at St. Andrew Christian Church in Dublin.

Armstrong has selected works by Bach, Karg-Elert, Rheinberger, and Widor for his program.

The noontime recitals are 30 minutes in length. Admission is free. Tables will be set and beverages provided for those who wish to enjoy lunch during the recital.

Asbury United Methodist Church is located at 55 W. Lincoln Avenue in Delaware, at the corner of N. Franklin St. and W. Lincoln Ave. The church is handicapped accessible from its rear parking lot entrance. For information, call the church office at 740-363-3611.

