Delaware County Property Transfers

3452 Timberside Drive, Powell; Raines, Belinda A. to Slay, Brenda Kay; $222,400.
50 S. Washington Street, Delaware; McCain, Amber K. to Monnette, Michelle; $155,000.
326 Tar Heel Drive, Delaware; Michel, Bradley & Katie to Hollaway, Joseph E. & Mary C.; $235,000.
N. Three B’s & K Road, Sunbury; Media Investments LLC to Gott, Mary Lou; $162,500.
4959 State Route 203, Radnor; Preston, Dan Wayne to Lundgren, Todd; $275,000.
3850 Coral Creek Court, Powell; Burns, George M. & Judith L. to Simonetta, Richard & Bonnie; $220,000.
1640 Daventry Lane, Powell; Landers, Mary M. to Patel, Yogash & Purviksha; $1,350,000.
8383 Sable Crossing Drive, Columbus; Klumpp, Robert W. to McCormick, John; $130,500.
5597 Salem Drive, Westerville; Blend, Dan & Tammy to Hilleary, Susan E.; $540,000.
4186 Freesia Drive, Powell; Trinity Home Builders LLC to Liu, Vanessa X.; $421,384.
293 Ensigns Lane, Lewis Center; Glenn Road Capital LLC to NVR Inc.; $61,800.
2320 Wildcat Run Court, Powell; Leichman, Jeffrey A. & Melissa A. to Yeauger, Gary A. & Michelle M.; $235,000.
99 Spicewood Lane, Powell; Wilburn, Douglas L. to Nasr, Sameh & Shaheen, Nisrin M.; $257,500.
5387 Salem Drive, Westerville; Diggs, Sandra J. to Danilyants, Vladimir; $510,000.
2357 Ashbury Cls., Powell; Schoettmer, David K. & Laura A. Trustees to Abdeljabbar, Ammar Y.; $535,000.
274 Stonhope Drive, Delaware; Bartow, Kevin W. to Puntenney, Norman & Joan; $165,000.
7429 Lawton Street, Galena; Rockford Homes Inc. to Sheppard, Craig M. & Sarah; $381,751.
574 Willow Grove Drive, Delaware; Rockford Homes Inc. to Torkornoo, Ishmael & Justina A.; $349,619.
2115 Forestview Lane, Delaware; Nelson Farms Associates LLC to Fischer Homes Columbus LP; $131,072.
5563 Cloverdale Drive, Galena; Burkhart, Stephen J. & Lisa A. to Gallion, Paul Jason & Friemoth, Lorna Dawn; $336,000.
9802 Cape Court, Dublin; Snitkin, Paul D. & Kathleen M. to Coffey, Sean D. & Jessica D.; $540,500.
537 Buena Park Drive, Delaware; Fazekas, Jill to Finley, Justin R. & Erika R.; $315,500.
41 Ross Street, Delaware; Strayer, Wendy M. to Sossa, Kristina A.; $112,000.
2643 Stratford Road, Delaware; Sealey, Jean E. to Davenport, Lee Ann M.; $128,000.
State Route 229, Ashley; Arid, Joan A. to Thurston, William R. Trustee @2; $872,370.