POLICE BLOTTER

Delaware police report:

• Police located six juveniles and an adult inside a vehicle on Rheem Street around 2:15 a.m. Monday. Police searched the vehicle and found open containers of alcohol and marijuana. Several individuals were charged with possession of marijuana.

• Police were summoned to a fight Sunday around 2:15 a.m. on North Sandusky Street. Police separated the three suspects and found they were all intoxicated. One of the intoxicated individuals was arrested after they provided police a fake name. A search was conducted and several hypodermic needles and marijuana were found in her possession. She was charged with persistent disorderly conduct, possessing marijuana, possessing drug abuse instruments, and obstructing official business.

• A male reportedly threatened a female with a handgun Sunday around 11 a.m. in the area of Noble Street and Ross Street. Police later located the vehicle on the side of the road. The man had a prior violent felony conviction and was arrested and transported to the Delaware County Jail after being charged with aggravated menacing, weapon under disability, improper handling of a firearm, and driving under suspension.

• A dog broke free from the person walking it and jumped on another person Sunday morning in the area of Lakes at Cheshire Drive. The matter is under investigation.