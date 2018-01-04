POLICE BLOTTER

Delaware police report:

Police responded to Fieldcrest Drive after a vehicle was reportedly running at 1:50 a.m. Tuesday. Police made contact with the vehicle’s occupants and located marijuana and drug paraphernalia. No charges have been filed at this time but the marijuana and paraphernalia were confiscated and an investigation is ongoing.

A 59-year-old woman contacted police Tuesday afternoon to report that someone had used her credit card without her permission. The case is open and still under investigation.

A license plate was reported stolen from a vehicle Tuesday evening while it was parked at a restaurant on Columbus Pike. There are no suspects at this time.

Police were dispatched Tuesday evening to a home on West William Street after an intoxicated 16-year-old was reported. Police transported the juvenile to Grady Memorial Hospital to be evaluated. The juvenile was charged with underage consumption.