Woman pleads guilty to Tanger robbery

A Blacklick, Ohio woman appeared Thursday in Delaware County Common Pleas Court and pleaded no contest to a robbery charge in connection with an August incident in she stole clothing from a store at Tanger Factory Outlet mall, fled police, had her tires shot out, and crashed her vehicle.

Alana Marie Hissong, 28, was in court for a change of plea hearing during which she entered a no contest plea to robbery, a third-degree felony, then pleaded guilty to one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of police officer, a third-degree felony, and one count of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor.

At the hearing, Hissong said that on Aug. 8 around 7 p.m. she stole clothes for her children from a store at Tanger and made her way to her truck. She said she heard someone yelling, but didn’t hear what they said. Hissong said her window was smashed out by someone and said as she was pulling out of the parking lot someone shot at her.

“I was scared,” Hissong said. “I didn’t know how to stop.”

Hissong said she drove her truck a few miles away before crashing. At that point she was taken into custody. Hissong said she was under the influence of alcohol and drugs at the time.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Douglas Dumolt told Delaware County Common Pleas Court Judge David Gormley that Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies Alex Richison and Josh Clarke were attempting to stop Hissong from leaving when Richison broke her window. Dumolt said Clarke was standing near the rear of the truck as Hissong backed it up, which caused him to lose his balance and fall into the roadway. Clarke reportedly sustained a concussion from the fall.

Dumolt said Richison saw Hissong’s truck facing Clarke and discharged his firearm at the truck’s tires, but said that Hissong steered around Clarke as she left the parking lot.

“There’s no allegations she intended to harm Clarke,” Dumolt said.

Hissong’s attorney, Dominic Mango, said the deputies did not attempt to make contact with Hissong before smashing her window.

“There was never any contact with officers,” Mango said.

Gormley accepted Hissong’s plea and found her guilty of all three charges. Gormley ordered that a pre-sentence investigation be conducted and scheduled a sentencing hearing for Feb. 12 at 10:15 a.m.

Gormley said she could be sentenced to up to three years in prison for the robbery and failure to comply and up to 180 days in jail for the OVI charge along with a license suspension.

Hissong posted bail on Oct. 6 and remained free on bond Thursday.

Alana Hissong and her attorney Dominic Mango attended a change of plea hearing Thursday morning in Delaware County Common Pleas Court. She will be sentenced on Feb. 12. http://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/01/web1_DSC_1041.jpg Alana Hissong and her attorney Dominic Mango attended a change of plea hearing Thursday morning in Delaware County Common Pleas Court. She will be sentenced on Feb. 12. Glenn Battishill | The Gazette

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Glenn Battishill at 740-413-0903. Follow him on Twitter @BattishillDG.

Contact Glenn Battishill at 740-413-0903. Follow him on Twitter @BattishillDG.