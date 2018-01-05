POLICE BLOTTER

Delaware police report:

• A 66-year-old man came to the police department lobby Wednesday to report that someone used his credit card to make fraudulent purchases in December.

• Police took a report of a violated protection order Wednesday afternoon after a 42-year-old woman reported that she had received unwanted phone calls from a man she had a protection order against. The matter is under investigation.

• A theft from a motor vehicle was reported Wednesday afternoon in the area of Heritage Boulevard. The owner reported the vehicle was not locked at the time of the theft. An investigation is open.

• A report of child abuse was investigated Wednesday at a home in the city. Police investigated but did not observe signs of physical abuse. A report has been forwarded to Children Services.

• A traffic stop was conducted in the area of East Harrison Street and South Sandusky Street Thursday around 1:30 a.m. Police searched the vehicle and found a small amount of crack cocaine. The driver was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.