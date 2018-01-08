Delaware police seeking man who robbed downtown pub

City of Delaware Police are investigating a robbery that occurred Monday morning at the Old Bag of Nails Pub on North Sandusky Street.

Department spokesman Capt. Adam Moore said police received a call shortly after 9 a.m. Monday, alleging that an aggravated robbery had just occurred. Witnesses told police officers that a man entered the Old Bag of Nails Pub, located at 66 N. Sandusky St., and then confronted an employee with a baseball bat, demanded money and the keys to the employee’s car.

According to witnesses, the man left the immediate area in the employee’s vehicle. The individual escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Moore said witnesses described the suspect as a white male wearing a black ski mask. He was dressed in a light gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and was wearing white tennis shoes.

The stolen vehicle was a gray 2015 Hyundai Genesis. Moore reported that officers located the vehicle later on Monday parked on a city street. Moore would not divulge on which street the vehicle was located, but did say it was found in the northwest part of Delaware.

Though the vehicle was located, the suspect remains at large, Moore stated.

No injuries were reported in the incident, Moore said.

The Gazette left messages for Old Bag of Nails management on Monday, but received no response.

The investigation is ongoing, Moore said. Deputies from the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene on Monday morning and Moore noted that the sheriff’s office is continuing to assist with the investigation.

Moore said police are asking anyone with information about the suspect or the incident to call Delaware County 911 or 740-203-1112. Information can also be emailed to policetipline@delawareohio.net.

Contact Glenn Battishill at 740-413-0903. Follow him on Twitter @BattishillDG.

