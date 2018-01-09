Genoa Township ready for 2018

People who normally attend Genoa Township’s trustee meetings found the format to be a little different last Thursday due to it being the township’s 2018 reorganizational meeting.

“Our reorganizational meeting is quite a bit different than our regular meetings,” said Trustee Karl Gebhardt, 2017 chairman of the board. “What we are doing is putting into place the policies, programs and folk’s pay going forward in 2018.”

However, before the reorganizational part of the meeting, Fire Chief Gary Honeycutt introduced and recommended Ian Fellers to be hired as a full-time firefighter/paramedic with the township’s department.

“I would recommend a motion to hire Ian Fellers,” Honeycutt said. “Ian started his firefighting career back in 2008 in Falls Township, (Muskingum County, Ohio) in a part-time capacity. He also spent two years with the Murrells Inlet Fire Department in Garden City, South Carolina.”

Fellers will begin his full-time employment with the department Jan. 10 at a rate of $20.63 per hour, which is in accordance with the township’s collective bargaining agreement.

Fiscal Officer Patrick Myers swore Fellers in once the motion was unanimously approved by the trustees.

Moving forward with the reorganization of the board, Gebhardt nominated Trustee Connie Goodman as the 2018 chair of the board and Trustee Frank Dantonio as vice chair.

Goodman seconded the motion and it was approved by all three trustees.

“I do just want to say that I’ve enjoyed being chairman,” Gebhardt said as he passed the gavel to Goodman. “There have been challenges, but that’s what we’re here for and signed up to deal with. There’s been a lot of tremendous support … being engaged and in a number of problems and issues. It’s been a real honor for me to serve as chairman.”

Trustees then moved forward with the reorganization business of the board.

Trustees approved the following items for 2018:

• That the board meetings are to be held on the first and third Thursday of each month starting at 6:30 p.m.

• To retain the township’s current personnel and employment policies, police manual and regulations, and fire department policies, directives, and protocols.

• Established the contributions to employee retirement pensions and plans.

• Set the rate of compensation for elected officials, employees, and appointed members of township boards.

• Appointed representatives to the Delaware County Regional Planning Commission, Delaware County Health Board, the investment committee, parks advisory committee, the police advisory committee and the fire/rescue/ems committee.

• Established zoning and cemetery fees.

The next Genoa Township trustees meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 18. To see meeting minutes and agendas, go to genoatwp.com.

