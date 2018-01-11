POLICE BLOTTER

Delaware police report:

• Police recieved a report on Tuesday afternoon of a suicidal individual in the 2200 block of Bruce Road. Police located the man and transported him to Grady Memorial Hospital for a mental health evaluation. No charges were filed.

• A traffic stop was conducted around 12:18 Wednesday in the area of East Central Avenue and East Winter Street. The driver was cited for an expired license and fictitious plates and the passenger possessed suspected controlled prescription substances. The passenger was charged with disorderly conduct by intoxication after a sobriety test. Lab results are pending to further the controlled substance investigation.