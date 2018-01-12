Public hearings on DATA Bus service reduction set for Monday

The Delaware County Transit Board (DCTB) will host two public hearings regarding service reduction on Monday, Jan. 15 at the Delaware Area Transit Agency (DATA) office.

In 2015, the Ohio Department of Transportation provided DATA with expiring federal funds in the amount of $1 million. The Delaware County Transit Board made a decision to use these funds to expand fixed route service to include Saturday service, earlier and later weekday service and additional frequency in the U.S. Route 23 corridor.

The DCTB estimated that this funding would last for three years to provide these additional services with the anticipation and hope of finding an alternative replacement for these funds. Unfortunately, a replacement has not materialized and therefore these services must be eliminated until satisfactory continuing funding can obtained. Service changes are scheduled to take effect March 1, 2018.

The transit board will be working on strategic planning during 2018 to address services and long term funding solutions. Two public hearings regarding these service reductions will be held at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 15 at DATA’s office at 119 Henderson Court, Delaware, to allow for public review and comment of the fixed route changes.

Transportation will be provided, as availability permits, from DATA’s HUB at 10:30 a.m. for the 11 a.m. hearing. DATA will provide a return trip to the HUB when the hearing ends.

DATA will accept comments on the service changes until Jan. 29, 2018.

For information about DATA Bus, go to ridedata.com.

