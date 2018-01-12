All Delaware Library locations closing at 5 p.m. today

Due to declining weather conditions, all Delaware County District Library locations will close early on Friday, Jan. 12 at 5 p.m. Locations include branches in Delaware, Ostrander, Orange Township and Powell.

The Library will reopen with regular operating hours as county weather conditions improve.

“It is the Library’s policy that all branches will close at the time that the Delaware County Sheriff announces a Level 2 snow emergency. However, due to the rapidly declining road conditions, we will close all branches at 5 p.m. and staff will be able to safely travel to their homes,” said Library Director George Needham.

Delaware Library locations will remain closed until Saturday operating hours begin or until the Sheriff declares the roads a Level 1 driving condition.

Patrons are reminded that all holds, renewals and e-resources can be accessed 24/7 online at www.delawarelibrary.org.