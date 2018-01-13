POLICE BLOTTER

Delaware County sheriff’s report:

• A theft was reported Wednesday morning at a business on Discovery Lane in Powell. An employee told police someone stole her bag containing a purse, credit cards, and a key fob. The lost items were reportedly worth $1,236. The investigation is ongoing.

• Deputies took a report of a crash Monday morning on Interstate 71 near mile marker 134. Deputies learned a driver lost control of their vehicle due to weather conditions and slid off the road, striking a tree. No injuries were reported and the vehicle sustained disabling damage.

• A nail gun was stolen Tuesday afternoon from a store on Graphics Way in Lewis Center. The tool was reportedly worth $400 and an investigation is ongoing.

• Deputies took a theft report Monday afternoon at a store on Meadow Park Avenue. Employees told deputies that four sets of headphones were stolen. The items were reportedly worth $319 and an investigation is ongoing.

• Deputies investigated a crash Monday morning on State Route 203 near State Route 7162. Deputies report a vehicle was traveling south when it crossed into the opposite lane and went into the embankment. The vehicle then struck a tree and fence, causing disabling damage to the vehicle, but no injuries.