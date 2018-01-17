POLICE BLOTTER

Delaware police report:

• Police were dispatched Sunday around 1:30 a.m. to a bar in downtown Delaware after a drunk driver was reported. Police identified the man and later charged him with disorderly conduct and several traffic offenses.

• A woman was arrested Monday afternoon at UDF after it was reported that she stole $12.18 in beef jerky and chocolate glazed donuts. She was charged with shoplifting and taken to the Delaware County Jail.

• An unruly juvenile was reported Monday evening at a home on East Central Avenue. Police conducted an investigation on scene and ultimately charged with 11-year-old with disorderly conduct and unruly juvenile.

Powell police report:

• Police investigated a crash Monday afternoon in the northbound passing lane of Sawmill Parkway. Police report the vehicle was entering the driving lane of Sawmill Parkway when their vehicle lost traction and struck a curb then a street sign. The vehicle entered the roadway again before striking the curb and coming to rest in the snow.