POLICE BLOTTER


Delaware police report:

• Police took a behavioral health report Tuesday evening at an apartment complex on Village Gate Boulevard. No charges were filed, but a man was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital for an evaluation.

• A 44-year-old woman contacted police Tuesday to report that someone used her credit card number to make purchases without her permission. An investigation is ongoing.

Powell police report:

• Police took a report of a non-injury, hit-skip in a parking lot between 2:50 p.m. and 9 p.m. Police report someone struck a vehicle in the bumper and left the scene.

