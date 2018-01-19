Arraignment set for man accused of identity theft

An arraignment has been scheduled for a Michigan man accused of using several fraudulent credit cards at Tanger Outlets in October 2017.

Dariel K. Gitchuway, 22, of Redford, Michigan, was indicted by a Delaware County Grand Jury and charged with seven counts of identity fraud and one count of possessing criminal tools, fifth-degree felonies.

Prosecutors stated that Gitchuway was charged after Tanger employees reported a suspicious person to law enforcement. Upon investigation it was discovered that Gitchuway had in his possession several credit cards containing fraudulent credit card numbers.

“Anyone can be a target of identity fraud,” said Delaware County Prosecutor Carol O’Brien. “It’s important to monitor credit statements regularly and to sign up for fraud alerts from your credit card provider.”

The alleged offenses occurred on Oct. 17, 2017, according to court documents.

An arraignment for Gitchuway has been scheduled for March 2 at 8:45 a.m. A summons to appear in Delaware County Common Pleas Court before Judge Everett Krueger has been issued.

According to the Ohio Revised Code, if Gitchuway is convicted he could face between six to 12 months in prison or a fine of up to $2,500 for each charge.

“Consumers may not always be able to stop unauthorized charges, but regular monitoring can catch those charges early and stop additional charges,” O’Brien said. “Plus, a criminal trying to use a cancelled credit card number at a checkout may just be the red flag to get law enforcement involved.”

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Glenn Battishill at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

