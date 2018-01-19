POLICE BLOTTER

Delaware police report:

• Police investigated a behavioral health issue Wednesday afternoon after it was reported that the friend of an Ohio Wesleyan University student had been suffering from a behavioral health issue and was outside with only shoes and shorts. Police were able to locate the man and while they were taking him to the hospital for an evaluation he became disorderly and injured one of the officers. The officer was treated at the emergency room. Felony obstructing official business charges will be filed against the man, but not charges had yet been filed on Thursday.

Delaware County sheriff’s deputies report:

• Deputies took a report of a crash Monday that occurred on South Galena Road in Berkshire Township. Deputies report a vehicle was traveling west on the road when the driver lost control and slid off the roadway. Deputies say the vehicle struck a trash can, damaging the can. No injuries were reported, but the vehicle sustained disabling damage.