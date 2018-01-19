Delaware County GOP endorses Brenner for Senate

State Rep. Andrew Brenner, R-Powell, has won the backing of the Delaware County Republican Party Central Committee for the upcoming primary election.

Brenner received the endorsement for his candidacy in the race for the 19th District seat in the Ohio Senate. According to a press release posted on Brenner’s campaign Facebook page, he received 75 percent of the votes cast. Brenner has also been endorsed by the Franklin County Republican Party Central Committee.

“I am very humbled to have received the endorsement from those who know me best,” Brenner said in the statement released on Facebook. “I love this county and it is my sincere honor to serve. I look forward to sharing my dedication with all counties in the 19th State Senate District.”

Brenner currently represents the 67th District in the Ohio House of Representatives. He is prevented from seeking that seat again due to term limits.

Lewis Center resident Joel Spitzer, an attorney and the current Orange Township fiscal officer, is also running in the GOP primary for the 19th District Senate seat. Spitzer announced his candidacy in December.

Westerville businessman Dwight Loken is also a Republican candidate for the 19th District seat. He also announced in December that he was seeking the seat.

Kris Jordan is the incumbent in the 19th Senate District. He was elected in 2011 and is prevented from seeking the office again due to term limits.

The 19th District includes Delaware and Knox counties and part of Franklin County. Ohio House Districts 22, 67, and 68 are within its boundaries.

Seventeen of Ohio’s 33 state senate seats are up for election in 2018. Including Jordan, 10 senators are ineligible to run again due to term limits.

The primary is scheduled for May 8. The general election is set for Nov. 6.

