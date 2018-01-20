Grand Jury issues indictments

A Delaware County Grand Jury issued a number of indictments Friday.

• Cortez T. Larkin, of Columbus, was charged with two counts of receiving stolen property, one fourth-degree felony and one fifth-degree felony.

• Russell J. Elliott, of Ashville, Ohio, was charged with theft, a fifth-degree felony.

• Ayeshia A. Johnson, of Columbus, was charged with identity fraud, a fourth-degree felony, and forgery, a fifth-degree felony.

• Michael B. McDonald, of Columbus, was charged with theft and two counts of possessing criminal tools, fifth-degree felonies.

• Misty M. Brown, of Pataskala, Ohio, was charged with one count of receiving stolen property, two counts of identity fraud, two counts of misuse of credit cards, and one count of forgery, all fifth-degree felonies.

• Maria Agriesti-O’Connell, of Lewis Center, was charged with three counts of theft, one third-degree felony, one fourth-degree felony and one fifth-degree felony; one count of safecracking, a fourth-degree felony; six counts of forgery, fifth-degree felonies; and one count of possession of drugs, also a fifth-degree felony.

• Hamou Soumare, of Brooklyn, New York, was charged with forgery and ten counts of possessing criminal tools, all fifth-degree felonies.

• Steven W. Kuhn, of Delaware, was charged with two counts of theft, fifth-degree felonies, and one count of identity fraud, a fifth-degree felony.

• Richard C. Messer Jr. of North Bend, Ohio, was charged with theft, a fourth-degree felony.

• Randee M. Garrett, of Delaware, was charged with theft, receiving stolen property, and seven counts of forgery, all fifth-degree felonies.

No arraignments had been scheduled as of Friday.

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Glenn Battishill at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

