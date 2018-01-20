Honored for excellence

The Delaware County Auditor’s Office received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association for the 25th year in a row. The Certificate of Achievement represents the highest form of recognition for governmental accounting and financial reporting. Presenting news of the award to the County Commissioners are, from left, Dawn Hall, County Auditor George Kaitsa, and Jane Tinker.

