Delaware County GOP endorses Martin in 67th Ohio House race

Delaware resident Denise Martin received the endorsement of the Delaware County Republican Party Central Committee during the party’s full meeting last week.

Martin is seeking the Republican nomination for state representative in the 67th House District. Powell City council member Brian Lorenz will face Martin in the May 8 primary election.

Due to term limits, current State Rep. Andrew Brenner, R-Powell, is unable to seek a fifth term in 2018. He is running for the 19th District seat in the Ohio Senate.

According to a press release issued by Martin’s campaign, her “endorsement followed a unanimous recommendation of ‘qualified and most recommended’ by the Delaware County Republican Party’s screening sub-committee.“

“I am honored to have the endorsement and support of the Delaware County Republican Party and I look forward to working alongside the Party in mounting a well-funded, aggressive and victorious campaign,” said Martin. “I will combine my conservative values with a pragmatic approach to finding solutions that impact our fast-growing county.”

Martin currently serves as court administrator of the Delaware County Domestic Relations Court and previously worked as an assistant prosecutor for the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office for eight years.

The 67th Ohio House district is comprised of the western portion of Delaware County, including Delaware, Lewis Center and Powell.

Other endorsements

State Rep. Rick Carfagna was endorsed for re-election as the 68th District representative in Ohio House. The 68th District includes the eastern half of Delaware County and all of Knox County.

The Delaware County GOP also endorsed the following candidates during its meeting: incumbent Barb Lewis for county commissioner; incumbent George Kaitsa for county auditor; incumbent Judge John W. Wise for the Fifth District Court of Appeals; Jim Schuck for Delaware County Common Pleas Court; Fred Dailey for State Central Committee; and Teri Morgan for State Central Committee.

http://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/01/web1_Denise-Martin-Headshot.jpg

Carfagna gets nod in 68th District House race

Gazette Staff delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.