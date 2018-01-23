POLICE BLOTTER

Delaware police report:

• A traffic stop was conducted Sunday morning in the area of Hull Drive for an expired registration. Police conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and found the 19-year-old owner was in possession of alcohol. Charges are pending against the man.

• A report was taken at Dempsey Middle School on Friday afternoon after a student alleged that she was struck by another female student during school hours. An investigation is ongoing.

• Police were dispatched to a home on Ohio Street on Saturday morning after it was reported that a man had overdosed on narcotics. Police found a man and a woman overdosed inside the home and they were transported to Grady Memorial Hospital by Delaware Fire Department Medics. The woman was charged with possession of drug abuse instruments and possession of drug paraphernalia.