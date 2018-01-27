Grand Jury issues indictments

A Delaware County Grand Jury issued a number of indictments Friday.

Individuals indicted by the grand jury included:

• Noah A. Patten, of Delaware, was charged with trafficking in drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Douglas C. Milton, of Chicago, Illinois, was charged with attempted deception to obtain a dangerous drug and two counts of receiving stolen property, fifth-degree felonies.

• Wesley R. Landrum, of Worthington, was charged with two counts of possession of drugs, fifth-degree felonies.

• Ashleigh N. Krinn, of Westerville, was charged with one count of possession of drugs, fifth-degree felonies.

• Mark A. Kuhn, of Marengo, was charged with two counts of possession of drugs, fifth-degree felonies.

• Erek M. Kozlowski, of Westerville, was charged with possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Matthew D. Boyer, of Delaware, was charged with possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Randall G. Hatfield II, of Worthington, was charged with possession of drugs, a fourth-degree felony.

• Synthia M. Ferguson, of Baltimore, Maryland, was charged with illegal manufacture of drugs, a second-degree felony; one count of illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for manufacture of drugs, a third-degree felony; and one count of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Andrew J. Chambers, of Delaware, was charged with felonious assault, a second-degree felony.

• Robert W. Jones, of Columbus, was charged with receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.

• Keith A. Moore, of Columbus, was charged with 10 counts of receiving stolen property, one fourth-degree felony, eight fifth-degree felonies and one first-degree misdemeanor; one count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; one count of burglary, a second-degree felony; three counts of theft, two fifth-degree felonies and one first-degree misdemeanor; and five counts of identity fraud, fifth-degree felonies.

• Kkori T.F. Davis, of Columbus, was charged with one count of carry concealed weapons, a fourth-degree felony.

• Steven A. Foster II, of Galion, Ohio, was charged with extortion, a third-degree felony, and one count of telecommunications harassment, a fifth-degree felony.

• Mason C. Holbert, of Powell, was charged with four counts of rape, first-degree felonies, and two counts of sexual battery, third-degree felonies.

• Dylan S. Dishno, of Powell, was charged with four counts of rape, first-degree felonies, and two counts of sexual battery, third-degree felonies.

No arraignments had been scheduled as of Friday.

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Glenn Battishill at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

