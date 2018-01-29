Delaware County seeks applications for board of developmental disabilities

The Delaware County Board of Commissioners is seeking to appoint one member to fill an unexpired term on the Delaware County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

The appointed individual must be a resident of Delaware County and a citizen of the United States, and must be interested and knowledgeable in the field of developmental disabilities and related fields. Individuals and family members of individuals receiving services from the Board are eligible to apply. Individuals who have professional training and experience in business management, finance, law, health care practice, personnel administration or government service are encouraged to apply.

The Board of Commissioners is seeking to appoint one citizen member for a term that will expire Dec. 31, 2020.

The Delaware County Board of Developmental Disabilities consists of seven members. The duties of a board member are defined as:

• Develop and approve the policies of the Board for the operation of programs, services, and supports;

• Become familiar with issues affecting individuals who are developmentally disabled;

• Plan and set priorities based on available funds for the provision of programs and services;

• Employ and supervise a qualified Superintendent.

Interested individuals can apply by using Delaware County’s online application portal. It can be accessed at http://www.co.delaware.oh.us/index.php/employment. For any questions regarding this application procedure, please contact Dana Bushong, Delaware County Human Resources, 740-833-2129 or dbushong@co.delaware.oh.us.

Completed Board Appointment applications must be received through the Applicant Tracking portal no later than 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 8, 2018.