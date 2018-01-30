Brodbeck featured at Asbury’s First Thursday series

Joshua Brodbeck will be the featured artist during the February First Thursday Noontime Organ Recital Series at Asbury United Methodist Church. The recital is scheduled for 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 1.

Brodbeck is minister of music and Artist in Residence at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Upper Arlington. Many Delaware residents are more familiar with Brodbeck in his role as Artistic Director of the Delaware Community Chorus.

For this recital, Brodbeck will offer a program that includes works by American composer George Shearing, French composer Marcel Lanquetuit, and German master, Johann Sebastian Bach. Admission is free. Asbury United Methodist Church is located at 55 W. Lincoln Avenue in Delaware. The church is handicap accessible from its rear parking lot entrance.

Tables will be set and beverages provided for those who wish to enjoy lunch during the recital.

For information, please call the church office at 740-363-3611.