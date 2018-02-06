Man charged for shooting girlfriend

A Delaware man was charged with felonious assault after police say he shot his girlfriend Sunday.

According to Delaware Municipal Court documents, Joseph M. Ruotolo, 21, appeared in Delaware Municipal Court Monday morning via videoconferencing from the Delaware County Jail where his bond was set at $200,000.

Court records indicate that on Feb. 4 around 2:15 a.m., police were dispatched to 165 Lippazon Way, Delaware, after it was reported that a woman was shot. Police and medics arrived and made contact with a woman, Kayla Bowmar, who said the police needed to arrest Ruotolo, her live-in boyfriend, because he had shot her.

Bowmar had a gunshot wound to the chest, and she was transported to Riverside Methodist Hospital. Police said she was in stable condition at the hospital Monday.

According to a probable cause affidavit, detectives interviewed Bowmar at Riverside, and she reported that she and Ruotolo returned to their home after spending time at a local bar consuming alcohol and said while they were in the bedroom, she asked Ruotolo for a garbage can in case she became sick.

According to the affidavit, Bowmar said Ruotolo stated, “If you throw up, I swear to God I will shoot you” before getting the trash can for her.

The affidavit states that after Bowmar felt a hole in her chest, “(Ruotolo) repeatedly told (Bowmar) that he was sorry. (Bowmar) then instructed (Ruotolo) to go get help.”

According to the affidavit, Ruotolo told police he recalled events earlier in the day but blacked out after returning home from the bar. He later told police he may have been “dicking around” with the shotgun but could not recall any other details.

Police recovered a 20-gauge shotgun at the home, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Ruotolo was in the Delaware County Jail Monday and a preliminary hearing in Delaware Municipal Court has been set for Feb. 14 at 4 p.m. Ruotolo’s felonious assault charge also carries a firearm specification, which would add up to three years to any potential prison sentence.

