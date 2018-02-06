POLICE BLOTTER

Delaware police report:

• Police responded to a home on Muirwood Village Drive Sunday after it was reported that a man had made suicidal threats. The man was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital for a mental health evaluation. No charges were filed.

• Officers made contact with a man outside a bar on South Sandusky Street Sunday after it was reported that he was involved in an altercation inside the bar. The man was found to have consumed alcohol while being under the age of 21. The man was charged with underage consumption and released to a sober friend.

• On Friday, a man contacted police to report that someone stole his wallet and four knives from his vehicle while it was parked on East Towne Lane. An investigation is ongoing.