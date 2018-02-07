Kostyu to speak on media, foreign policy

The founders of the United States, in the First Amendment to the Constitution, expressed their belief that freedom of speech and a free press are essential to assure American democracy. The press has long been called the fourth branch of the government. Yet today, the “Fourth Estate” has been challenged by sources both within and outside the government, including the new and often disruptive social media.

Paul E. Kostyu, associate professor and chair of the OWU Department of Journalism and Communication will speak on the “Media and Foreign Policy” on Friday, Feb. 9, in the Great Decisions Community Discussion Series on Current U.S. Foreign Policy.

Kostyu received his B.S. from Heidelberg College and his M.A. and Ph.D. from Bowling Green State University. A nominee for the Pulitzer Prize in 2004 and a recipient of the Carol Burnett Journalism Ethics Prize, Kostyu returned in 2013 to OWU full-time after 13 years as a statehouse reporter in Ohio for three national media chains.

Kostyu’s first tenure with Ohio Wesleyan University stretched from 1990 to 2000, during which he was recognized for his research in media law and journalism history. He remained an adjunct professor in the department from 2000 to 2013 while working for Copley Newspapers, GateHouse Media and Gannett Media.

During that period, he was the recipient of many state, regional, and national awards from The Associated Press, Society of Professional Journalists, Association of Environmental Journalism, and Capitol Reporters and Editors for investigative reporting, breaking news, feature writing, and use of public records. His stories have resulted in convictions of public officials and changes in state law.

In 1999, National Geographic Magazine named Kostyu a fellow at its Washington, D.C., headquarters. In 1995, he participated in the institute for Journalism Excellence. He also served a six-month fellowship at the Kiplinger Program in Public Affairs Journalism at The Ohio State University. During his career, Kostyu worked for papers in Ohio, Michigan and North Carolina. He’s also dabbled in public relations and received awards for his writing. Kostyu also taught at OSU and Bowling Green State University.

The Great Decisions meetings are held in the Fellowship Hall of the William Street United Methodist Church, 28 W. William St. Attendees are welcome to bring a brown-bag lunch. Coffee and tea are provided.

Available for purchase is a booklet with eight articles on the series’ eight topics, compiled by the Foreign Policy Association, originator in 1954 of the nationwide Great Decisions program. The Main Library in Delaware and the Orange branch make the booklet available to Delaware county readers. The library has created and offers copies of a bibliography of important books on current international affairs. It can also be found at www.delawarelibrary.org.

The topic for the Friday, Feb. 16, discussion is “South Africa’s Fragile Democracy,” featuring Raissa Kanku, a South African student in the International Studies Program and Department of Politics and Government at OWU, and a participant in international conferences.

http://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/02/web1_Kostyu-mug.jpg

Special to The Gazette delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.