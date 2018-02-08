Snow delays the day

Depending on one’s point of view, Wednesday was either a snow day full of carefree sledding or a nerve-racking driving experience on snow-covered roads.
The National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio, reported Delaware County received three inches of snow by 8:15 a.m.
The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office declared a level two snow emergency for Delaware County at 7:05 a.m. and asked motorists to use caution when driving on county roads. The sheriff’s office also discouraged any unnecessary travel.
The level two emergency was downgraded to a level one at 11 a.m., and by 3 p.m., the sheriff’s office had canceled the alert.
The snow accumulation caused Big Walnut Local Schools, Buckeye Valley Local Schools, Delaware City Schools and Olentangy Local Schools all to close for the day on Wednesday.
Buckeye Valley posted an alert on the district website and Facebook page stating that the parent-teacher conferences at the high school scheduled for Wednesday evening were rescheduled to Thursday, Feb. 15.
If parents were unable to keep their scheduled times, they were to email teachers to make other arrangements.
Big Walnut Local schools posted to both their website and Facebook pages that all schools were closed in the district Wednesday, Feb. 7.
Delaware City Schools posted that the schools would be closed on Wednesday, Feb. 7, on both Facebook and the district website with a reminder to parents and students about the scheduled two-hour delay Thursday, Feb. 8, for the teacher in-service.
Olentangy Local Schools posted Wednesday, Feb. 7, that all after-school activities were canceled.
Delaware County District Library locations in Delaware, Ostrander, Orange Township and Powell all were closed for the day, and the Community and Family Outreach Services didn’t make home deliveries or institutional bookmobile stops.
SourcePoint closed for the day, canceling meal deliveries, all dining centers, enrichment center programs and volunteer services.
The Delaware County Board of Commissioners’ offices closed for the day with only the essential staff told to report Wednesday.
Prosecutor Carol O’Brien said her office was closed for the day with some staff coming in to catch up on work.
