City to shift some refuse collection days

The City of Delaware announced Tuesday some of its refuse collection routes will be realigned in the coming weeks.

Community Affairs Coordinator Lee Yoakum said the changes, which will go into effect the week of Feb. 26, are being made to help the city “improve service and efficiency.”

He added all refuse customers impacted by the realigned collection routes will be notified by mail.

Beginning the week of Feb. 26, refuse will be collected on Tuesdays instead of Mondays on the following streets:

• All of Blymer Street

• Fountain Avenue, between Sandusky and Union streets

• Heffner Street, between Sandusky and the turn to Union

• Lincoln Ave, from Sandusky to Mingo Park

• Sandusky Street, from Central Avenue north

• Union Street, from 98 N. Union Street north

The following streets will be collected on Tuesdays instead of Wednesdays:

• All of Eastwood Avenue

• All of Georgetown Drive

• Northwood Drive, off of Georgetown Drive

• Pennsylvania Avenue, between the railroad tracks and Grandview Avenue

The following streets will be collected on Tuesdays instead of Thursdays:

• Winter Street, between Sandusky and Elizabeth streets

• Washington Street, between William and Central

• Liberty Street, between William and Central

• Franklin Street, between William and Central

• All of Catherine Street

• Elizabeth St between William and Winter streets

The following streets will be collected on Thursdays instead of Fridays:

• All of Spring Street

• Franklin Street, between William and Spring streets

• Washington Street, between William and Spring streets

Customers with questions can phone 740-203-1810 or email pwcs@delawareohio.net.

