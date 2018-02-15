COhatch to occupy old Gazette building

COhatch, a new kind of shared work, social, and family space built on community, is developing a new location in Delaware at the site of the former Gazette building now owned by the City of Delaware.

Working with city officials, COhatch has committed to a 10-year lease ($6,500 monthly rent) and to develop a shared space facility to foster innovation, collaboration and community in the heart of Delaware.

City Council agreed Monday to invest up to $1.18 million to bring the first floor and basement to a “vanilla box” state.

COhatch will refurbish and repurpose the historic 9,400 square foot Gazette building, located at 18 E. William St., to create a modern community space. Its goal is to retain the charm and architectural beauty of the original building and to update it for the next 50 years.

“We fell in love with Delaware,” said Matt Davis, co-founder of COhatch. “We look for walkable communities that we can impact through a fully integrated lifestyle approach that balances work, family, community and giving back. Delaware aligns perfectly with our mission to help community members live their ideal lives in the communities they care about.”

The new Delaware location will cater to small businesses, start-ups and socially-minded entrepreneurs who are looking for office space, as well community members that require access to space to host social events, meet ups and the like.

COhatch Delaware will house about 30 private offices, 20 dedicated desks and more than 50 spaces to co-work. It also will offer meeting and conference rooms that are available to community members and suitable for off-site company meetings.

According to recent studies, Delaware is one of the fastest growing counties in the state with a population approaching 40,000 people. Delaware was named a top 100 place to live in the U.S. according to MONEY magazine in 2017.

Like other COhatch locations, the building will feature an event space, a café, a game room, a patio and other social spaces built to appeal to members and the local community. Members and their families can use the facility as part of the COhatch social membership program.

In addition, COhatch offers a standard set of business amenities (Wi-Fi, desk, fax/mail services) along with event hosting, guest reception, meeting spaces, makers spaces, maker markets, educational workshops, lounges and common space. Members can access any and all of COhatch resources and space at any of its locations.

Founded in 2016, COhatch was created through the collaboration of a group of friends who wanted to live out their ideal lives and improve their community. The Delaware location will be the third location for COhatch. The first two are located in downtown Worthington.

COhatch Delaware is expected to open during the fall of 2018.

Visit www.cohatch.com for more information.

Special to The Gazette delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Submitted by COhatch spokeswoman Janet Brumfield.

Submitted by COhatch spokeswoman Janet Brumfield.