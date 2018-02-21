Dems to meet in Union County

The Ohio Democratic County Chairs Association is hosting a statewide candidate town hall on Sunday, Feb. 25 at the Union County Veterans Memorial Auditorium, 233 W. 6th St. in Marysville.

The doors open at 2 p.m. with the town hall beginning at 2:30 p.m.

“I think the entire ticket will be there,” said Ed Helvey, Delaware County Democratic Party chair.

The town hall is being organized to give the public a chance to meet and hear from a majority of the Democratic gubernatorial candidates for the May Democratic primary. Confirmed for the town hall on Sunday are Joe Schiavoni, Richard Cordray, Bill O’Neill and Dennis Kucinich.

“It’s imperative that we have a big group or we won’t get these exciting candidates to spend an afternoon with us again,” said Janet Carson, chair of the Ohio Democratic County Chairs Association, in an email to the county chairs. “The fact that four of the governor candidates will be attending should make this town hall of great interest to our voters.”

Voters will also be able to hear from down the ticket candidates Zach Space, who is on the ticket running for auditor of state; Kathleen Clyde, running for secretary of state; and judges Michael Donnelly and Melody Stewart, both of whom are running for seats on the Ohio Supreme Court.

“It’s really hard to put these candidates together because of their different schedules,” Helvey said.

The association has designed a series of debates, forums, town halls and other events to introduce the candidates to all Ohio voters.

The event is co-hosted by numerous county Democratic parties: Champaign, Delaware, Franklin, Hardin, Logan, Madison, Marion and Union.

To attend the event, the general public can RSVP at http://go.ohiodems.org/page/s/WC-townhall.

The event will also be streamed live by the Ohio Democratic County Chairs Association and the Ohio Democratic Party.

By D. Anthony Botkin abotkin@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact D. Anthony Botkin at 740-413-0902. Follow him on Twitter @dabotkin.

