Hayes students to perform ‘Shrek the Musical‘

Students at Delaware Hayes High School will spend the next two weeks doing dress rehearsals for their upcoming production of “Shrek the Musical.”

The musical will run at the Hayes Performing Arts Center on Thursday, March 8 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, March 9 at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, March 10 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Parent volunteer Gina Calcamuggio said the musical adaptation of the 2001 DreamWorks film is being directed by Clay Thomson, a Hayes graduate making his musical directing debut.

Calcamuggio said close to 100 students are involved in the cast, crew and orchestra pit of the show.

Thomson and assistant director Mark Tegtmeier said Shrek is a show for everyone because children will enjoy their favorite characters, and adults will enjoy the humor, great music, and dancing of this beloved show.

“All of the voices in this show are incredible,” said Thomson. “Shrek is a show with a lot of heart — and these students are giving it their all.”

Calcamuggio said Hayes senior Ryan Hawkins undergoes a 60- to 90-minute makeup transformation including ear horns, a new nose and chin to play Shrek. Calcamuggio said senior Wes Kunkle plays the small-in-stature villain Lord Farquaad, which presented a unique challenge for Linda Hurley, costume designer.

“I’ve never had to design a costume for a student who spends the entire show on his knees!” Hurley said.

Calcamuggio added Kunkle will sing, dance and command the stage all from his knees for the duration of the show.

Hurley said she thinks audiences will appreciate the bright, playful, colorful nature of the show and costumes.

She added that nailing these iconic characters like Cinderella, Peter Pan, and the Big Bad Wolf has been a big costuming challenge, saying “every outfit has to be perfect.”

Calcamuggio said the set design and construction crew, led by Erin Hurley, has put a lot of work into creating the sets where the musical will play out, including a swamp and a castle, complete with a lava bridge.

The biggest cast member, however, is the dragon guarding the castle, which takes four people to operate.

“We know audiences will leave feeling uplifted with a smile on their face,” Thomson said. “The popular crowd-pleasing song, ‘I’m a Believer’ that ends the movie has the same infectious joy in our musical closing.”

Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for seniors and students. Tickets can be purchased in advance online at http://delawarecityschools.seatyourself.biz and at the door on the day of the show.

