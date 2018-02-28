DCS students lend hand with First Friday event

Main Street Delaware is inviting the community to spend an evening not only shopping and dining at downtown establishments, but also viewing artwork from some of the city’s youngest artists.

Susie Bibler, executive director of Main Street Delaware, said 27 downtown locations have agreed to feature pieces of artwork during the “March for Art” First Friday celebration set for March 2. The event will feature over 260 pieces of art created by Delaware City Schools students.

“Our annual ‘March for Art’ is always a wonderful event,” Bibler said. “Students love having their creations displayed downtown, and it lets everyone see the amazing talent we have here.”

DCS Director of Communications Jennifer Ruhe said being included in the First Friday event is exciting for the district.

“This annual partnership gives our young artists an opportunity to showcase their work in very prominent locations for the entire community to see,” she said. “We are very proud of our art program and especially grateful to our community partners for helping to promote the arts in Delaware.”

Ruhe added the event allows students from across the district the opportunity to see each other’s work, and parents and students enjoy spending the evening gallery hopping throughout the downtown area.

“Not only is it fun for students to see their own work, but they really enjoy seeing the various projects from other schools, especially our advanced art students,” Ruhe said. “Students and families also enjoy visiting the various downtown businesses to find and photograph their art.”

The “March for Art” event, which will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. on March 2, is sponsored by Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Delaware and Ohio Wesleyan University’s Richard M. Ross Art Museum.

A list of the downtown businesses featuring student galleries will be available during the First Friday event at the Ross Art Museum, 60 S. Sandusky St., and the Main Street Delaware office at 20 E. Winter St.

As is custom, Bibler said many stores and restaurants will remain open during the First Friday celebration, and for those individuals unable to attend, the artwork will remain on display throughout the month of March.

For additional information, contact 740-362-6050 or director@mainstreetdelaware.com. Learn more atwww.mainstreetdelaware.com or www.facebook.com/MainStreetDelaware.

