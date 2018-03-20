‘Beloved’ Delaware County figure passes away

Delaware County has lost a long-standing community advocate.

Kevin Crowley, 61, executive director of People in Need (PIN), Inc. of Delaware County, passed away on Saturday.

PIN Board of Directors Chairperson Melanie Crane wrote in an email to The Gazette that the death of their “beloved executive director” was unexpected and a “truly devastating loss.”

In a statement to The Gazette, the board wrote that Crowley leaves behind “his family and a 20-year legacy of providing critical emergency assistance to thousands of Delaware County residents each year.”

According to the PIN website, Crowley was responsible for the leadership and management of staff, programs, strategic and financial planning. Along with meeting with clients to discuss their needs, he also helped determine the amount of assistance that PIN could provide.

He also took the time to speak to various organization, churches and schools on behalf of PIN, the website states.

“Kevin was the foundation behind PIN,” Crane said. “He was committed to PIN’s mission of helping neighbors in need and raising its visibility as an important partner in Delaware County’s social service network.”

A post on the Delaware County Ohio Facebook page pays tribute to Crowley and his desire to help those in need throughout the county.

The post reads, “The Commissioners, along with countless others in the Delaware community, mourn the loss of Kevin Crowley, longtime executive director of People In Need, Inc. Kevin was a tireless advocate for our county’s residents and an innovative leader who truly knew how to use every resource he could access. Thank you, Kevin, for the inspiring legacy you have left us all.”

The majority of the responses to the county’s post on Facebook were centered around the type of person Crowley was. People described him as a man who was “generous,” “kind,” and just an all-around “good” man who had a “heart of gold.”

The PIN Board of Directors noted in its statement that plans are underway to hold a memorial to honor Crowley’s legacy in the coming weeks.

The board also stated it’s committed to supporting Crowley’s family and the PIN staff as they grieve the unexpected loss.

“Kevin was a truly remarkable soul and will be beyond missed by his family, friends and peers in the community,” Crane said.

Gazette Staff

