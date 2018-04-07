Grand jury issues indictments

A Delaware County Grand Jury issued a number of indictments Thursday.

Individuals indicted by the grand jury included:

• Steven T. Goligoski, of Marion, was charged with two counts of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and two counts of carrying concealed weapon, all fourth-degree felonies.

• Selena C. Perez, of Columbus, was charged with theft and two counts of receiving stolen property, all fifth-degree felonies.

• Heather A. Latham, of Columbus, was charged with two counts of theft and two counts of possessing criminal tools, all fifth-degree felonies. An arraignment has been set for May 4 at 8:30 a.m.

• Luis Alberto Augustine Vincente, of Delaware, was charged with two counts of felonious assault, second-degree felonies.

• Justin A. Blue, of Marion, was charged with one count of forgery and one count of identity fraud, fifth-degree felonies.

• Larry J. Brewer, of Springfield, Ohio, was charged with breaking and entering and receiving stolen property, fifth-degree felonies. An arraignment has been scheduled for May 14 at 2:30 p.m.

• Lynne M. Votaw, of Westerville, was charged with theft, a fifth-degree felony. An arraignment has been scheduled for May 14 at 2:30 p.m.

• Bradley M. Thomas, of New Boston, Michigan, was charged with receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony. An arraignment has been scheduled for May 14 at 2:45 p.m.

• Mariah L. Murphy, of Columbus, was charged with failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony.

• Kofi O. Mensah, of Westerville, was charged with tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; one count of failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer, a fourth-degree felony and one count of receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony.

• John Barna III, of Columbus, was charged with five counts of burglary, second-degree felonies.

• Chaibia Tali, of Columbus, was charged with one count of telecommunications fraud, a third-degree felony; one count of identity fraud, a third-degree felony and one count of theft, a fourth-degree felony.

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.