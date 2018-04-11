POLICE BLOTTER

Delaware police report:

• Police and medics responded to the area of Chelsea Street after a drug overdose was reported Monday. A man was charged with possession of drug abuse instruments.

• A burglary was reported on Lake Street Monday afternoon. A report was taken to document the call.

Powell police report:

• A parking complaint was taken Monday afternoon, and after being unmoved for an excess of 48 hours, the abandoned vehicle was towed by police.

• An officer met with a juvenile Monday evening to investigate threats made to the juvenile over social media.