Asbury Arts Series to present violin duo

The Asbury Arts Series, sponsored by Asbury United Methodist Church, will present violinists Gail Norine Sharp and Elaine Villiers Swinney in recital at 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 20.

The program will feature duets by W. A. Mozart, Jean-Marie Leclair, Charles de Beriot, Andreas Romberg and Dmitri Shostakovich. The Shostokovich duet will be accompanied by Robert Nims.

Sharp received degrees in music performance from Baldwin-Wallace College Conservatory of Music and the Eastman School of Music. During her summers of graduate school, she performed in Europe as concertmaster with the Spoleto Festival and the Heidelberg Castle Festival. Upon graduation, Sharp held several positions in the Savannah Symphony, including the Symphony String Quartet. After two years in Savannah, she joined the Columbus Symphony and has played as a section violinist ever since.

Sharp is a native of Cleveland Heights and currently resides in Dublin.

Swinney received her performance degree from Baldwin-Wallace College Conservatory of Music with graduate studies at the University of Akron. She has an extensive orchestral recording and chamber music background and has performed at Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, and the prestigious Constitution Hall in Washington D.C. Currently, Swinney serves as an associate musician with the Columbus Symphony and Lancaster Festival Orchestras, assistant concertmaster of the Newark Granville Symphony, contract violinist with the Ohio Valley Symphony as well as coach and conductor of the Fairfield County Strings and Keyboard Chamber Orchestra in Lancaster.

Swinney is a native of Steubenville and currently resides in Creola in Vinton County.

Following the recital, a reception will be held where the audience may greet the performers.

Asbury Arts Series concerts are offered without charge; however, a free-will offering will be received. Asbury is located on the southwest corner of West Lincoln Avenue and North Franklin Street. The church is handicapped accessible from its rear parking lot entrance.

For further information, contact the church office at 740-363-3611.

